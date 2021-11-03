Amalgamated Bank Purchases 62,150 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 545.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,150 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stericycle by 157.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stericycle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 266.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

