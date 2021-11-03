Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $273,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,583,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $464.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $470.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

