Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

VCV stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.