Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,495.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.60 or 0.07236648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.03 or 0.00320072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.05 or 0.00952137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00086173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00427095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00265839 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00133950 BTC.

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

