Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 21.7%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:EPWDF opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

