Shaw Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

