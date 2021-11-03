Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

