Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

BEN stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,544.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 72,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

