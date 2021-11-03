Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 551.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

