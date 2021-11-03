Amalgamated Bank Acquires 90,338 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 633.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

