PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $78,945,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

