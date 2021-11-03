Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 606.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.