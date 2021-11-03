Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNCR opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 261.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

