Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TKNO. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 19.92. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

