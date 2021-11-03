M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,560 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

Saia stock opened at $334.56 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.64 and a 12 month high of $341.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

