UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 498,644 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of The Mosaic worth $70,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 659.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 795,042 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

MOS stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

