FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,831 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

