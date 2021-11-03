LMR Partners LLP Takes $280,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $12,697,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 93.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322,810 shares of company stock worth $164,552,715 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.