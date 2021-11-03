LMR Partners LLP Sells 104,288 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 89.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,288 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,723 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vontier by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vontier by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vontier by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

