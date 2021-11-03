Cormark Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

NYSE TFII opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.