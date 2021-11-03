Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Seagen reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 182.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Shares of SGEN opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,127 shares of company stock worth $23,510,533. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after purchasing an additional 279,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

