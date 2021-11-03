NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

NXPI stock opened at $206.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $136.70 and a one year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

