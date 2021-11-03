Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

FRFHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $408.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $480.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.08 and its 200-day moving average is $439.81.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

