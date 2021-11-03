Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.33 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and $425,989.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00080221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00099832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.14 or 0.99758890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.64 or 0.07180707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

