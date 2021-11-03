Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.