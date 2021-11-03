PDT Partners LLC Sells 24,871 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

