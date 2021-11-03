Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 245,115 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,115 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $65.71.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

