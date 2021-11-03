Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 19.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

