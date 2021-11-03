Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 249.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $28,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $16,892,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

