Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 26,817 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,817 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

BLD stock opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $264.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

