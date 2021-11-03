Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 92,371 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of FormFactor worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

