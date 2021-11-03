Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 61,544 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

