California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,616 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

