Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 132,737 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 65.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,737 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

