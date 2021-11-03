KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $327,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,304 shares of company stock worth $4,953,669. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $388.75 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.51 and a 12 month high of $388.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

