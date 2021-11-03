América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

