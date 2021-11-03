Franklin Financial Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FRAF stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Franklin Financial Services worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

