Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

