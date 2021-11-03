Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $80.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

