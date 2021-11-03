Zotefoams’ (ZTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £199.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams has a 1-year low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 499 ($6.52).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

