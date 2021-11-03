Zotefoams’ (ZTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.
LON:ZTF opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £199.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams has a 1-year low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 499 ($6.52).
Zotefoams Company Profile
