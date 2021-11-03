Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

TNGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

