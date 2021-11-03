Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.
TNGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TNGX stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
