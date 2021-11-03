Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 101.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

