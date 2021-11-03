TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.42 million.

TTMI stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of TTM Technologies worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.