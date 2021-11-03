Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 131.6% over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
