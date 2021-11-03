Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 131.6% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

