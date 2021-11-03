Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

