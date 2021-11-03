SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
SXC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.
NYSE SXC opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
