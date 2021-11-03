SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

SXC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

NYSE SXC opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.