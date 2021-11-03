Atom Investors LP Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

