Atom Investors LP Purchases New Stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.06% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 61.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 6,673.63%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

