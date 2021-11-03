Colliers Securities Comments on Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LTRN opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $12,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.