Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.56 million, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 73,058 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.